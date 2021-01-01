 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SKINNER — Gary J., 76, died Dec. 29. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery. (01) 

Smith Laurel

No services planned. 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

UNGER — Julie, 55 of Boyd. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (01)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)

WILSON — Fred, age 82, of Billings. Services at a later date. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (01)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JAHR — Carl, 85. Open house at Yellowstone Country Club 2-5 p.m. Sat. January 2. (02)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned. 

Heights Family Funeral Home

SHANDY — Robert ‘Bob’, 81, of Billings. Viewing, 5-7 p.m. Sun., Jan. 3, 2021; Memorial Service 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 4, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News