Smith West
Smith Downtown
SKINNER — Gary J., 76, died Dec. 29. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery. (01)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
UNGER — Julie, 55 of Boyd. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (01)
Smith Columbus Chapel
BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)
WILSON — Fred, age 82, of Billings. Services at a later date. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (01)
JAHR — Carl, 85. Open house at Yellowstone Country Club 2-5 p.m. Sat. January 2. (02)
SHANDY — Robert ‘Bob’, 81, of Billings. Viewing, 5-7 p.m. Sun., Jan. 3, 2021; Memorial Service 10 a.m., Mon., Jan. 4, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (4)
