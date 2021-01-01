Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SKINNER — Gary J., 76, died Dec. 29. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 12-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial will be in Bridger Cemetery. (01)

Smith Laurel

No services planned.

Smith-Olcott Chapel

UNGER — Julie, 55 of Boyd. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (01)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)