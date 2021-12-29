 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

KEENEY – Kathryn Susan, 52, Melstone. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Dec 31, at the Melstone School Gym. Interment to follow at Cabin Creek Cemetery (31)

KESSLER – Tessa, 96, Billings. Private service is planned. (31)

WOLLENBURG – Martha, 91, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Jan. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ROLSHOVEN  - Evelyn, 90 of Red Lodge. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DEMARAY – Gordon. UPDATE. Viewing Thurs 10 – 11 am. Funeral Service Thurs 11 am. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Entombment Thurs. 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (30)

BIRD HAT – Mary. Visitation Tues 12 - 8 pm. Funeral Service Wed 11 am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

SCHULTZ – William. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDE — Carol, 82. Funeral service 11 am Wed at First Presbyterian Church. (29)

SCHMALZ — Pius, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Rite of committal, 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. (30)

SCHILTZ— Richard, 75. Funeral service noon Thurs at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Burial 2 pm Thurs in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BLACK— Lee, 85 of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life 11am Sat. Jan. 8, at Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. Visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

TOYNE— Bryton, 2 year old daughter of Patrick and Darla Toyne. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Mon., Jan. 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

