HINKLE — Elizabeth, 100, Shepherd. Memorial Service on Thurs., April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5515 Carey Ave in Shepherd. (7)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Sat, Apr. 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (9)

AISENBREY — Sandra L. “Sandi”, 75, of Billings, passed March 31. Memorial Service to be held Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (8)

BELGARDE — Verlin. Memorial Mass Fri. 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)

CONDIE — Barbara, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Billings Church of Christ. (9)

