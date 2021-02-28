 Skip to main content
Smith West

LARSEN — Kylie Rae, 18, of Billings, died Feb. 19. Services will be Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Belvedere Dr. Interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

FAHN — Larry “Fonz”, 68, Billings. Private Burial at Harlowton cemetery at later date. (1)

HURD II — Donald R. “Don”, 77, of Billings, passed February 24, 2021. Viewing from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (1)

Dahl Funeral

DODDS — William James ‘Bill’, age 74 of Billings, formerly of Roundup. Public services at a later date. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DEGN — Deo, 87. Private family service at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (1)

BUTLER — Lowell, 80. Visitation 12-2 p.m. Sun. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Mon at First Presbyterian Church. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BOYER — Alfred William Boyer Jr., “Bill Boyer”. Bill Boyer passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, from natural causes in his home with his wife by his side. The life of Bill Boyer will be celebrated with family & friends later in the summer. To view the full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com.  (28)

GREENE — Darleen, 70, of Laurel, passed away February 25 at her home. No services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (28)

