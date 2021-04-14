 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

SANT — George, 90, Service Friday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th ST W. Reception at Smith West Chapel to follow. (14)

MILLER — Harry “Bill” W. 84, of Billings, passed Dec. 21, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (14)

Smith Downtown

GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings.  Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

SAYLER — Mildred F., 96, of Billings passed Feb. 27, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Sat. April 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (14)

GRUBBS — Tyler W. 29, of Billings, passed April 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 522 N 29th St. (16)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)

HUGS — Jackie. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)

HOGAN — Theodore. Funeral Service pending Saturday in Crow Agency. Internment at Apsaalooke Veterans Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LaFOUNTAIN — Ernest, 76, of Billings. Services will be held at CFG on Thurs. April 15 at 12 p.m. (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HOLMES — Mark, 57 of Billings. Memorial service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News