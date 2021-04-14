Smith West

SANT — George, 90, Service Friday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th ST W. Reception at Smith West Chapel to follow. (14)

MILLER — Harry “Bill” W. 84, of Billings, passed Dec. 21, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (14)

Smith Downtown

GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings. Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

SAYLER — Mildred F., 96, of Billings passed Feb. 27, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Sat. April 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (14)

GRUBBS — Tyler W. 29, of Billings, passed April 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 522 N 29th St. (16)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned