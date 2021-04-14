Smith West
SANT — George, 90, Service Friday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th ST W. Reception at Smith West Chapel to follow. (14)
MILLER — Harry “Bill” W. 84, of Billings, passed Dec. 21, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (14)
Smith Downtown
GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings. Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)
SAYLER — Mildred F., 96, of Billings passed Feb. 27, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Sat. April 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (14)
GRUBBS — Tyler W. 29, of Billings, passed April 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 522 N 29th St. (16)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)
HUGS — Jackie. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)
HOGAN — Theodore. Funeral Service pending Saturday in Crow Agency. Internment at Apsaalooke Veterans Cemetery. (17)
No Services Planned
LaFOUNTAIN — Ernest, 76, of Billings. Services will be held at CFG on Thurs. April 15 at 12 p.m. (14)
HOLMES — Mark, 57 of Billings. Memorial service Sat., April 24, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)
No Services Planned
