Smith West

MURRAY —  Michael L., 63, of Billings.  Cremation planned. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

Smith Downtown

FORTNEY — Ruth Patricia, 95, Billings. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Monday, January 11 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)

KLEM — Ronald D., 65, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at  1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13 in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (13)

Smith Laurel

MCMILLEN — Allen W., 79, Park City. Visitation Sun. Jan 10, 4-8 p.m., Smith’s Laurel Chapel. Funeral service Mon. Jan 11, 10 a.m., Smith Chapel. Burial to follow. For full obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

BERMAN – Marylou, 91, Laurel. Graveside Service, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Tues. Jan 12, 1 pm. Full obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

ENBERG — Monty. Visitation Sat 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Mon. 6 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Tues. 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

