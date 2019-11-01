{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (1)

LICH — Derek W., 58, of Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (1)

BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)

Smith Downtown 

NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings. Visitations Thurs. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, of Broadview. Memorial  service 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (3)

JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)

RUFF —  James William, 88, Billings. Viewing Tues., Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Vigil 7 p.m. both at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass Wed., Nov. 6, 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

YORKE — Frank A., 73, of Columbus. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at Stillwater Pavilion.  Cremation. (1)

Dahl Funeral

NUSSBAUM — Wesley “Wes”, 53, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Fri., Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue, Billings. Please come as you are. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HERNANDEZ — Deana, 49, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m., Fri. Nov. 1, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues., Nov. 5, at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

