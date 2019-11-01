Smith West
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (1)
LICH — Derek W., 58, of Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (1)
BLUMENSHINE — Bruce H., 66, of Billings. Memorial service 11 Tues., Nov 5, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (5)
Smith Downtown
NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings. Visitations Thurs. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, of Broadview. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (3)
JOHNSON — Sherri, 57, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Ave. and Shiloh. (6)
RUFF — James William, 88, Billings. Viewing Tues., Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Vigil 7 p.m. both at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass Wed., Nov. 6, 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
Smith Columbus
YORKE — Frank A., 73, of Columbus. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, at Stillwater Pavilion. Cremation. (1)
NUSSBAUM — Wesley “Wes”, 53, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Fri., Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue, Billings. Please come as you are. (1)
GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
HERNANDEZ — Deana, 49, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Fri. Nov. 1, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (1)
FURSTENBERG — Eric, 58 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues., Nov. 5, at Atonement Lutheran Church (5)
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.