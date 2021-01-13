 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

KLEM — Ronald D., 65, of Billings. Memorial service with military honors at  1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13 in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (13)

Smith Laurel

WEISHAAR — Raymond R., 93, Laurel. Visitation, Thur., Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m., Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

CANAPE, SR. — Thomas “Tom”, age 84, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (14)

BELLROCK — Julie Marie, 62, of Laurel, MT, Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday January 13, at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, MT (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

REICH — Anetta, 96. Join by livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, at www.peacelutheranbillings.com. (16)

ROBBINS — Charles “Chuck” N., 77. Services open to the public, 11 a.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WRIGHT — Lois, 89, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned per Lois’ request. Please visit ww.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LANG — Mickal, 27 of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 16, Faith E. Church. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned.

