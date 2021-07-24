 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

BENTLEY — Erma R., 78, of Billings, passed July 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. with viewing one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

Smith Laurel

RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel.  Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings.  Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed on July 17, 2021, a private family service was held on July 18 with burial in the Pryor Mountains. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BREDY — David K., 86. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. (24)

MARSH — Elizabeth “Betty,” 93. Vigil service 6 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)

GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

