Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

BENTLEY — Erma R., 78, of Billings, passed July 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. with viewing one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

Smith Laurel

RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings. Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned