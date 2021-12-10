No Services Planned

OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)

MAGERS — Cecile Louis (Farris), 103 of Billings. Vigil Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life Mass Monday, 12/13, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. (13)

CORCORAN — Kaye, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Monday 12/13 Emmanuel Baptist Church. (13)

BARNARD — Leonard, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial 1 p.m. Fri in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (10)

JONES — Gregory, 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

