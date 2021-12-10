Smith West
TUOMI — Wilma L., 91, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (10)
KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (11)
Smith Downtown
DAVIS, Jr.— Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs, Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)
Smith Laurel
HEIN — Theresa Lynn Raden, 53, Billings. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Sat, Dec 11 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Inurnment will be in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
MAGERS — Cecile Louis (Farris), 103 of Billings. Vigil Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life Mass Monday, 12/13, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. (13)
CORCORAN — Kaye, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Monday 12/13 Emmanuel Baptist Church. (13)
BARNARD — Leonard, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial 1 p.m. Fri in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (10)
JONES — Gregory, 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
DOLEZAL — Charlotte, 61, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Dec. 10, 11 a.m., St. Bernards Catholic Church, reception immediately following at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences. (10)
GOODMAN — Earl, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Parkhill Church. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences. (10)
SIMON — Stephen, 67, of Billings. Cremation. Services pending for date yet to be determined, Spring 2022.(10)
