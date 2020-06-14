No services planned

BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)

PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY. Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)