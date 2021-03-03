 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

JELDNESS — Danielle Nicole, 25, of Billings, passed Feb. 17, 2021. Memorial Service Friday, March 5, 2021 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. (4)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

ZIMMERER — Salamae “Mae”, 91, of Billings, Memorial services: pending, at a later date. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SUTHERLAND — Ella M., 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Baptist Church. (9)

HERGETT — Irene N., 93. Memorial service at a later date. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News