Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2)

FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Nov. 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (2)

Smith Downtown

MOOTS — Marion Elizabeth, 100, Billings, Formerly of Ballantine. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Oct. 6, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

ECKERDT — Jenny, 66, passed away September 30, 2021. Full obituary can be found on Smith Funeral Chapels' website. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jenny's name to the American Cancer Society. (3)

Smith Laurel

SCHWINDT — Douglas “Doug”, 75, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Mon., Oct. 4 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. (3)