Smith West
FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2)
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Nov. 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (2)
Smith Downtown
MOOTS — Marion Elizabeth, 100, Billings, Formerly of Ballantine. Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Oct. 6, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Obituary may be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
ECKERDT — Jenny, 66, passed away September 30, 2021. Full obituary can be found on Smith Funeral Chapels' website. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jenny's name to the American Cancer Society. (3)
Smith Laurel
SCHWINDT — Douglas “Doug”, 75, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Mon., Oct. 4 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. (3)
SCHWINDT — Charles “Chuck”, 67, Ryegate. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Mon, Oct. 4 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. (3)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
LIETAERT — Robert, 73, of Billings. Services will be planned at a later date (3)
WEBSTER — Patricia “Pat,” 82, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (3)
SCHOENTHAL – Norman “Norm,” of Billings. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. (3)
HELGESON – James, 79, of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Mon. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (5)
KIEDROWSKI — Jean. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Mon., Oct. 4 Laurel Cemetery. (4)
STEPHENS — Robert III and Pamela. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9 Harvest Church, 1235 W Wicks Ln. Reception to immediately follow Blain's Hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. (4)
BIRDHAT — Cammy, 50, of Pryor. Vigil Tues. 6 p.m., Funeral Service Wed., 1 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)
WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2)
GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)
BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)
MITZEL — Michael, 43. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (2)
HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)
FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)
DEIS — Francis Michael, 77, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 29th in Billings, MT. For complete obituary Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (2)
WALTERS — Connie, 74, of Billings. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Funeral 9 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, burial to follow in Belfry. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (2)
ROBINSON — Laurie, 70, Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 2, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Social distancing and MASKS are required to attend. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (2)
STOPS RED BIRD— Elaine, funeral services Tues. at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (2)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.