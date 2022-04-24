Smith West

LUBBERS — Robert L., 96, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (24)

AMOS — Joyce, 84, Billings, No service planned. (26)

FRIED — Werner, 90 of Billings, Funeral 10:30 a.m. Thus. May 5th, at New Life Church 3950 Temple Place Billings, MT 59106. (24)

Smith Downtown

ARSTEIN — Caroline A., 89, of Billings, passed April 20. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. with Viewing 2 hours prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

MATTHEIS — Mary H., 84, of Billings, passed April 21, 2022. Viewing Friday, April 29, 2022 5-7PM at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10AM at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. Burial at Park City Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel

COY — Carl N. 90 of Laurel. Celebration of life later this summer. (24)

MARTIN — Kevin J., 27 of Laurel. Celebration of life Saturday, May 7th, 2022 11 am at Willow Brooke Barn, 414 S 64th St West, Billings, MT 59106. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KUNTZ — Velma J. 86 of Billings. No services planned at this time. Full obit at Smith's website. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

STORER — Donna M., 96, of Columbus, passed April 20, 2022. Funeral to be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11AM with viewing 1 hour prior all at Columbus Community Congregational Church, 138 N. 4th St., Columbus, MT. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (27)

HALUBKA — Ann E. Fraser, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Unity Church of Christianity, located at 9 14th Street West. Burial of the urn to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

LOVELL DOWDY — Gloria. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Thurs May 5 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)

METCALF — Rena. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday April 29 at Laurel United Methodist Church. (24)

ADAMS — Elaine, 94, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)

HELFRICH — Margaret, 81. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Mon followed at 7 p.m. by Vigil Service both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tue at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)

HILL — Diana S., 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (29)

POTZMAN — Barbara “Barb,” 67, of Columbus. Memorial celebration 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Anipro Event Center, south of Absarokee. (1)

FARGO — Paul A., 53. Memorial 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)

LOMBARDOZZI — Peter, 89. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (29)

No Services Planned

MOBRAATEN — Russell, 81 of Billings. Died Dec. 13, 2021. Open House Reception to celebrate Russ’s life held Saturday, April 30, at Heights VFW Club, 637 Anchor Ave., 2 p.m. Military Honors will be conducted outside at 2:30 p.m. (24)