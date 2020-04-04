Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. A memorial service is planned. (6)
DANIELSON — Kenneth “Ken”, 73, of Billings. Memorial services are planned. (6)
LOPEZ — Erminio, 76, of Billings. Cremation. No local services are planned. (6)
No services planned
NATZEL — Kathleen, 75, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillngs.com (4)
MAXWELL — Donald “Max”, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (4)
No services planned
