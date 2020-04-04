Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. A memorial service is planned. (6)

DANIELSON — Kenneth “Ken”, 73, of Billings.  Memorial services are planned. (6)

LOPEZ — Erminio, 76, of Billings. Cremation. No local services are planned. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NATZEL — Kathleen, 75, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillngs.com (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

MAXWELL — Donald “Max”, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

