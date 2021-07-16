 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

WATTS — Ernest C. “Ernie”, 77, Billings.  Memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Smith West Chapel.  Cremation. (17)

MCMULLIN — Kaye Riedesel, 59, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (17)

Smith Downtown

MILL — James David, 82, Billings. No service planned. (17)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Judy K, 77, Laurel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Mon., July 19 at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. (18)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

COLE — Florence, 92 of Red Lodge. Memorial service 11:00 on July 17 at St Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Reception to follow. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

TERREL — Dwight, 72, Columbus.  Graveside service July 17th, 11 a.m., Reed Point, MT. (17)

Dahl Funeral

VALLIE — Charlie. Visitation Thurs 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Overnight Wake Fri. 7 p.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer. Funeral Sat. 11 a.m. Mennonite Church, Lame Deer (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri. also at mortuary. (16)

ROBERTS — Robert, 78. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 2 p.m. Fri. at Elks Lodge. (16)

BOOKE — Margery A., 86. Services 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

McILVAIN – Vickie Ann, 73, of Huntley. Died July 17, 2020. Celebration of Life, July 17, 2021, 2-4 p.m., Homesteader Hall, Huntley. For full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)

SCHUH — Arlene, 84, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Fri., July 16 at Yellowstone National Cemetery (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News