MONG — Alvin R., 46 of Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Friday, February 25th at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th street. (25)

CRISPIN — John Dewey, 62, of Billings passed Monday, February 21, 2022. No services planned at this time. (25)

MOHR — Irene H., 86 of Billings, passed Sunday, February 20, 2022. Services to be held at a later date. (25)

VASQUEZ — Dolores, 71, of Billings, passed February 23, 2022. (25)

GOMER — Kenneth C., 74, Billings. Memorial service will be February 26, 2022 at the Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W 4th Street at 11:00 am. (25)

