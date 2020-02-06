Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)

THORSNESS — Steven Scott, 70, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (6)

HAZEL — Trysta Marie, 23, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

Smith Laurel  

FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel.  Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel.  Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery.  (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

HASTINGS — Garnell, Wilkes "Goober,"  98 of Red Lodge.  Graveside service  Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Red Lodge Cemetery with military honors. View obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

TUSS — Alisha M., 38, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday LDS, 2929 Belvedere Dr., interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GRUBER —  Richard J., Sr. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)

RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BRAZELTON — Harold “Ray”, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. (7)

STRONG — Charles, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridger, 305 Pryor Avenue. (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)

NOYES — Royal. Memorial Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary Sunday 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullismortuary.com (7)

WELL KNOWN — Loretta. Service Saturday 11 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment Crow Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (7)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News