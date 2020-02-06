Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)

THORSNESS — Steven Scott, 70, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (6)

HAZEL — Trysta Marie, 23, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27 Street. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel