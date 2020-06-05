Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GLANTZ — Kenneth D., 87, of Red Lodge. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Full obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (5)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

GLIKO — Mary, 91, of Harlowton. Services tentatively scheduled Sept. 6, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Harlowton. Committal has taken place Harlowton Cemetery. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ERICKSON — George, 87. Funeral 2 p.m. Mon at Apostles Lutheran Church 3140 Broadwater Ave. (8)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

TEN BEAR Sr. — Terrance funeral service Friday, June 5th, at 11 a.m. at the Veteran Park in Crow Agency. Burial will follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (6) 

GOMEZ — Juan, funeral service Saturday, June 6th, at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Center. Burial will follow in the the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

