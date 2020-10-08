Smith West
VIETMEIER — Dale L., 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Military honors & reception to follow. (8)
PEARSON — John W., 77, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave. Reception 12-3:00 following graveside at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. (8)
Smith Downtown
GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)
JONES — Edward Evans, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. The family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)
BERNHARDT — Justin, 43, died Sept. 16, 2020 in Sidney NE. Private graveside services are planned. (8)
ANGUIANO Sr. — Marshall “Marney”, 86, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9th, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (9)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
JURKOVICH — Raymond 97 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (8)
DAVIS — Oscar, 50, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
SVENSON — Sanna, 92, of Billings. Graveside service to be held at later date in Big Timber. (8)
FOOS — Donna, 73, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (9)
PEIL — Lyle J., 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial, 2 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
DIMICH — Daniel William Jr. “Bill”, 72. Arrangements pending. (9)
