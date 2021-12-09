Smith West
SMITH — Leon Dean, 95, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (9)
TUOMI — Wilma L., 91, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (10)
KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (11)
Smith Downtown
KENAT — David P. “Dave” Sr., 76, of Billings, passed November 30, 2021. Services Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)
DAVIS, Jr.— Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6pm Thurs, Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)
Smith Laurel
HEIN — Theresa Lynn Raden, 53, Billings. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Sat, Dec 11 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Inurnment will be in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HABLUTZEL — Kale, 47, of Billings. Celebration of life, Thursday 12/9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (9)
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
FISHER — Francis. Memorial Service Thurs 12:30 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)
MAGERS — Cecile Louis (Farris), 103 of Billings. Vigil Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life Mass Monday, 12/13, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace. (13)
JOHNSON — Cindy L. "Schraudner",69, of Billings. Cremation. Funeral arrangements are pending. (9)
BARNARD — Leonard, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial 1pm Fri in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (10)
JONES — Gregory, 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
HEINZ — Isabel (Scherr), 93. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17th. St. Thomas Catholic Church. (9)
No Services Planned
DOLEZAL — Charlotte, 61, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Dec. 10, 11 a.m., St. Bernards Catholic Church, reception immediately following at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences. (10)
GOODMAN — Earl, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Parkhill Church. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences. (10)
No Services Planned
