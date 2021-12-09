Smith West

SMITH — Leon Dean, 95, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (9)

TUOMI — Wilma L., 91, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (10)

KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (11)

Smith Downtown

KENAT — David P. “Dave” Sr., 76, of Billings, passed November 30, 2021. Services Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)

DAVIS, Jr.— Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6pm Thurs, Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)

Smith Laurel