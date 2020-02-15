Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown

MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed Feb. 11. Memorial Service Tues., Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 a.m. (16)

KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Drive. (15)

Smith Laurel

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel