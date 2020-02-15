Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown 

MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed Feb. 11. Memorial Service Tues., Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 a.m. (16)

KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Drive. (15)

Smith Laurel  

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel.  Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date.  (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DARBY — Jerrilyn G. 82 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Cody, Wyo. Memorial services to be held at a later date in Denver, Colo. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje. Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.  Private interment at Rapelje. Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

Dahl Funeral

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Vigil Prayer Service 5:30 pm Sunday; Divine Liturgy 8 a.m., Funeral Service 10 a.m. Monday, all at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

LOVE — Evelyn, 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Pending. (16)

HOFFERBER — Theodora, 80, of Billings.  Viewing 8-noon Feb. 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Laurel Public Cemetery. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

  No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News