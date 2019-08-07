{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

FRASIER — Lillian (Eggen), 102, of Billings.  Memorial celebration 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery.  (9)

Smith Downtown 

SJOSTROM — John, 76, of Custer.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Custer Congregational Church. (7)

Smith Laurel 

 No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SCHLOSSER — Vicki Lee, 62, Red Lodge. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Aug.9, at Baptist Church, Joliet. (9)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

JEFFERSON — Archie, 54, of Pryor. Visitation, Tuesday 10-8, Wednesday 10-6 followed by Wake 6-8, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m., Thursday, St. Charles Mission with burial to follow in Pryor Cemetery. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (8)

OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial service, Faith Evangelical Church, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)

THOMPSON — Timothy, 46 of Billings, formally of Cody, WY. Memorial service Monday 2:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GEORGE — Cathy, 76. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GUNDERSON — Gerald, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Inurnment following at Calvary Cemetery (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

CUMMINGS  — Richard, 65, of Billings.  No services planned at this time. (7)

MORRIS — Vickie, 64, of Billings.  No services planned at this time. (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

VANDERSLOOT — Bonnie. Funeral Wednesday Aug 7. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Fairview Cemetery. (7)

