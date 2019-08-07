Smith West
FRASIER — Lillian (Eggen), 102, of Billings. Memorial celebration 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (9)
Smith Downtown
SJOSTROM — John, 76, of Custer. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Custer Congregational Church. (7)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SCHLOSSER — Vicki Lee, 62, Red Lodge. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Aug.9, at Baptist Church, Joliet. (9)
Smith Columbus
JEFFERSON — Archie, 54, of Pryor. Visitation, Tuesday 10-8, Wednesday 10-6 followed by Wake 6-8, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m., Thursday, St. Charles Mission with burial to follow in Pryor Cemetery. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (8)
OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial service, Faith Evangelical Church, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)
THOMPSON — Timothy, 46 of Billings, formally of Cody, WY. Memorial service Monday 2:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (12)
GEORGE — Cathy, 76. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
GUNDERSON — Gerald, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Inurnment following at Calvary Cemetery (9)
CUMMINGS — Richard, 65, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (7)
MORRIS — Vickie, 64, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (7)
VANDERSLOOT — Bonnie. Funeral Wednesday Aug 7. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Fairview Cemetery. (7)
