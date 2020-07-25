LEFTHAND — Eymard, 73, of Pryor. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vigil 4-6 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at family home. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (28)

MERKEL — Delbert J., 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (25)

PEARSALL — Jack, 82 of Billings. Cremation. Services 1 p.m. July 25, 2020, Heights Family Funeral Home. (25)

EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

YEAGER — Killian, 19 of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. (29)

BEAR CLOUD — Lorraine, graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

NEWELL — Ray, memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church in Hardin. (26)

PLAIN FEATHER — William, graveside service Monday July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery (28)