Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
OBLANDER — Walter James, 91, Ballantine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, June 10th, at Bethlehem Congregational Church, Worden. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (10)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
TVETENE — Ronald E., 78, Columbus. Private service is planned. (10)
WELCH — Cheryl L., 66, of Wolf Point. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wolf Point, MT. Interment will follow at the Wolf Point Cemetery. (10)
MORSE – Robin E., 64, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services to be held. (11)
NOT AFRAID — Kevlene, 38, of Billings. Family Funeral Service Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (10)
LOGAN — George R., 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (13)
FENTON — Bill, 66. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. (12)
YERGER — Helen I., 95. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Pilgrim Congregational. Casket open at church prior to services. (10)
CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1pm Saturday, June 13th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)
SCHAAK — Dorothy A., 83. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.