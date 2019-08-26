{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown 

No services planned.

Smith Laurel 

No services planned.

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MYERS — Robert, 80, of Billings. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RAMUS — Loretta, 101. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wed at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GRIMM — Gladys, 90, of Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

Heights Family Funeral Home

NORDHAGEN — Darrell, 89, of Billings, passed away on August 21, 2019.  Graveside service 1 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, McElroy Cemetery in Westby, MT. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

