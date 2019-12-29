{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (2)

Smith Downtown 

GONZALEZ  — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)

CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballentine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel  

SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)

HEISER — Charles, 79, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned. (29)         

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11 at Columbus Middle School Gym. (30)

Dahl Funeral

WEBER — Skyleur, 32, of Billings. Services pending. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

POTTRUFF — Robert ‘Bob’, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11 at Knights of Columbus Columbia Club. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

ORSER — Edmond Orser, 93 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Elks Club, Billings. Burial in the Spring. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

RIDES HORSE — Alberta funeral mass will be Saturday Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. Burial following at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Friday Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (29) 

