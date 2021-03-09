Smith West
NEIBAUER — James "Jim", 78, of Billings, passed March 7, 2021. Visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street W. Graveside Service Friday, March 12, 2021 2 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (10)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
NELMS — Robert Wayne, 66 of Red Lodge. Celebration of life on Friday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m. upstairs Ballroom of Bull n Bear. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
SUTHERLAND — Ella M., 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Baptist Church. (9)
PINNOW — Larry Edward, 72. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 12th, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Friday, Columbia Club. (12)
MILLIGAN — Glenn, 92. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)
KRUEGER — Erick S., 73. Cremation. A private funeral mass is planned at St. Pius X Church. (10)
PARKER — Charles Jr. “Squeek”, 84 of Hardin. Vigil, Wed., March 10, 6 p.m., Funeral Thurs., March 11, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors about 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (11)
KETTERLING — Phyllis, 82, of Billings. Memorial service Wed., March 10, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home (10)
CLOUD Jr. — Matthew Cloud, Jr. Wed at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in the Blackhawk Family Cemetery in Wyola. (9)
