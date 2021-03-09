NEIBAUER — James "Jim", 78, of Billings, passed March 7, 2021. Visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street W. Graveside Service Friday, March 12, 2021 2 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

NELMS — Robert Wayne, 66 of Red Lodge. Celebration of life on Friday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m. upstairs Ballroom of Bull n Bear. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)