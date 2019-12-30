Smith West
HANKEL, Jr. — Gary Lee, 52, Billings, Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (2)
GONZALEZ — Mary E., 82, of Columbus. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Cremation to follow service. Visitation begins 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, also at Smith Downtown Chapel. (30)
CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballentine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)
SCHMITT — Leo, 76, of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Rock Church, located at 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. (3)
HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11 at Columbus Middle School Gym. (30)
WEBER — Skyleur, 32, of Billings. Services pending. (30)
