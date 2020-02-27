MCDOWELL — James “Doc” of Silesia. Memorial service at Rocky Mountain College at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 29. (27)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

EVANS — Christopher “Chris”, 43, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel. (29)

PENNELL — Ronald, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service at a later date in Culbertson, MT. Viewing Thursday 2-4 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (27)

HAESEMEYER — Wayne L., 85, of Billings, formerly of Mesa, AZ. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Faith Chapel. (28)

LARSEN — Kimbert, “Kim”, 78. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)

WITT — Kevin James, 49. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Metra Park Pavilion. (28)