Smith West
JONES — Gloria L., 81, Billings. Memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Road. (27)
CETRONE Sr.,— Donald Lee, 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (29)
Smith Downtown
KLOVSTAD — Howard Eugene 1939-2020. Memorial service 1 p.m. Mon., Mar. 2, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com (2)
SCHOFIELD — Juanita, 93, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)
Smith Laurel
RODGERS — Charles Gerald, 83, Laurel. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Fri., Feb. 28. Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W. 4th St. Interment with Military honors at Laurel Cemetery. (28)
MCDOWELL — James “Doc” of Silesia. Memorial service at Rocky Mountain College at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 29. (27)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
EVANS — Christopher “Chris”, 43, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel. (29)
PENNELL — Ronald, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service at a later date in Culbertson, MT. Viewing Thursday 2-4 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (27)
HAESEMEYER — Wayne L., 85, of Billings, formerly of Mesa, AZ. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Faith Chapel. (28)
LARSEN — Kimbert, “Kim”, 78. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (28)
WITT — Kevin James, 49. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Metra Park Pavilion. (28)
OSTERMILLER — Marguerite, 93. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Sat. at First Congregational Church. (29)
VANLUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)
MENGE — Henry, 84, of Bilings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2620 54th Street West. (27)
BRAATEN — Doris, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (27)
FENTER — Martha, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m. Billings Church of Christ, 10th & Alderson. (29)
FOWLER — Mark, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sat., Feb. 29, 3 p.m., United Methodist Church. (29)
BERGLEE — Clifton, 65 of Silisia. Cremation. Services pending. (17)
No services planned
