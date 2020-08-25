Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private family committal Calvary Cemetery. (26)
COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)
HEINZ — Eugene (Gene), 88. Service arrangements pending. (27)
BOECK — Donna L., 91. Cremation is planned. (25)
DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. (1)
POWELL — Cliford, 88. Arrangements are pending. (25)
STREETER – Lyn, 63, Billings. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
SCHERZBERG – Cecilia, 79, of Fishtail. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (25)
LEES—Tracy, 51, of Billings. Cremation, no services are planned. (25)
JOHNSON – Karen, 83, of Billings. No services planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.