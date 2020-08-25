 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private family committal Calvary Cemetery.  (26)

COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)

HEINZ — Eugene (Gene), 88. Service arrangements pending. (27)

BOECK — Donna L., 91. Cremation is planned. (25)

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. (1)

POWELL — Cliford, 88. Arrangements are pending. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

STREETER – Lyn, 63, Billings. Cremation has taken place.  No services are planned at this time. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

SCHERZBERG – Cecilia, 79, of Fishtail. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (25)

LEES—Tracy, 51, of Billings.  Cremation, no services are planned. (25)

JOHNSON – Karen, 83, of Billings. No services planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News