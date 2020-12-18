 Skip to main content
Smith West

 No services planned

Smith Downtown

HANSEN — Rita Kay, 77, of Shepherd, died Dec. 14. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Memorial service Sunday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (18)

MCGARRY — Juanita ‘Tyke’ F. Swank, 91, Billings. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Monday December 21, at Mountview Cemetery. Family will greet friends 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Please view full obituary on our website. smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)

GOOD LUCK — Everdean, 48, of Lodge Grass.  Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sat. Crow Revival Center, Crow Agency. (19)

BRABEC — Gregory, 70, of Billings. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOPPER — Margaret, 97. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial services at a later date. (20) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PAYETTE — Christopher, 49, of Billings, passed away December 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

