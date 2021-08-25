Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (26)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
MORELL— Tatum Will 23, of Hailey, Idaho. Memorial service to be held at a later date in Hailey Idaho. (25)
DROBNY— Athena Celeste, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial service arrangements are pending. (26)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)
HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
PROPP - Harold, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri 2 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)
DUKE — James, 83. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church . Burial 2 p.m. Thursday, Rockvale Cemetery. (26)
No Services Planned
WALERI – Roger, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Aug. 28, 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (25)
TOINEETA— Kenneth funeral service Fri at 11 a.m. at Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial Toineeta-Black Eagle Family Cemetery(26)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.