Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (26)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MORELL— Tatum Will 23, of Hailey, Idaho. Memorial service to be held at a later date in Hailey Idaho. (25)

DROBNY— Athena Celeste, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial service arrangements are pending. (26)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m.Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

HULLER — Jay Frank, 91, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on June 21, 2021. A memorial will be held at his family farm in Bridger, MT on September 5th at 1 p.m. For details on the memorial and a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)

PROPP - Harold, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri 2 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

DUKE — James, 83. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church . Burial 2 p.m. Thursday, Rockvale Cemetery. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

WALERI – Roger, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Aug. 28, 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (25)

Bullis-Mortuary

TOINEETA— Kenneth funeral service Fri at 11 a.m. at Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial Toineeta-Black Eagle Family Cemetery(26)

