OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

HANSON — Gordon, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. July 31 at First Alliance Church. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30. Memorials may be made to the Gideons or First Alliance Church in Gordon’s name. (30)