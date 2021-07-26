 Skip to main content
Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARSH — Elizabeth “Betty,” 93. Vigil service 6 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)

GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HANSON — Gordon, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. July 31 at First Alliance Church. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30. Memorials may be made to the Gideons or First Alliance Church in Gordon’s name. (30)

