Smith West

DOMINGUEZ — Ebodio G., 59, Billings.  Funeral Mass, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.  Committal follows at Calvary Cemetery. (29)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF —  Alvina, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service pending St. Pius X Catholic Church. (1)

BENNETT — Sylvia, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service pending at later date.  (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

OSTWALT — Traci, 54, of Billings. Visitation, 5-8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 27; private family funeral 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 28, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream of service and leave condolences online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

