Smith West

CRUM — Forrest Hal, 79, Helena formerly of Billings. Private interment service. (25)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

OLD HORN SR.  — Henry, 78, of Crow Agency. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, MT. (23)

MARULLO — Richard "Richie", 56, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (24)

BEAR TUSK —  Reuben 87 of Pryor. Viewing at Dahl, Billings Friday 1-4 p.m.; Sat 11-3 p.m.; Sun 11-3. Visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time, please respect our guidelines. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone National Cemetery with military honors. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view obituary. (26)

STEWART — David Sr., 92 of Crow Agency. Viewing Friday 10-3 at Dahl, Billings. Visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time, please respect our guidelines.  Wake at St. Labre Indian School Gym 5 p.m. Friday. Funeral service information announced later. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for details. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BLEHM — Marjorie Ann, 84. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. (23)

ROOKHUIZEN — John, 58. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tue at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

