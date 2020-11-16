 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HENSLEY — Roberta Ann “Bert”, 84, Billings. Private family service is planned. (16)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings.  Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, New Life Church, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery 1 p.m.  View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned

