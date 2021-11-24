PIRAMI — Nancy, 80, of Billings. Viewing Tuesday, Nov 23, 10-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, Wednesday 11 a.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th St. For full obituary please see dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)

MEYER — Andrea, 72, of Billings. Cremation. A small service is planned. (27)

TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed 9-4, Sat 5-8, Sun 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)

TAYLOR — Lorena. Vigil on 11/24 at 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 a.m. (26)

MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)

MELIUS — Elizabeth, 97. Memorial services to be held in spring. (24)

MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

REISIG — Dave, funeral services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Hardin High School Gymnasium. Burial followed at the Reisig Family Cemetery north of Hardin. (24)