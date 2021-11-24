 Skip to main content
Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (26)

Smith Downtown

SPEER— Lemuel P. “Lem” 93, of Billings, passed November 20, 2021. No services are planned at this time. (24)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RIDENOUR — Ronnie, 74, of Bridger. No services planned at this time. (25)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (27)

PIRAMI — Nancy, 80, of Billings. Viewing Tuesday, Nov 23, 10-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, Wednesday 11 a.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th St. For full obituary please see dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)

MEYER — Andrea, 72, of Billings. Cremation. A small service is planned. (27)

TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed 9-4, Sat 5-8, Sun 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

WILLIAMS — Ronald, 75, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (28)

TAYLOR — Lorena. Vigil on 11/24 at 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 a.m. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)

MELIUS — Elizabeth, 97. Memorial services to be held in spring. (24)

MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

REISIG — Dave, funeral services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Hardin High School Gymnasium. Burial followed at the Reisig Family Cemetery north of Hardin. (24)

