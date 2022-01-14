POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

MOBRAATEN — Russell, 81 of Billings. Due to the upsurge in Covid spread, Russell’s service scheduled for Saturday at Heights VFW has been postponed until further notice. (14)

FOLEY — Jaydon, 16, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (15)

HEADY — Raymond Jr., 56, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held at a later date. (14)

No Services planned