Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

RICKETT — Dixie Lee, 73, Worden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (14)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DOQUISA — Janet Sue, 64 of Absarokee. Full obit with memorial services details available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KITCHENS — Aubrey, Jr. Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Life Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)

POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

MOBRAATEN — Russell, 81 of Billings. Due to the upsurge in Covid spread, Russell’s service scheduled for Saturday at Heights VFW has been postponed until further notice. (14)

FOLEY — Jaydon, 16, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (15)

HEADY — Raymond Jr., 56, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held at a later date. (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services planned

