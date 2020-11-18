Smith West

BOHL — Rosezella L., 74, of Billings, passed Nov. 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. Mass 11 a.m. Fri., November 20, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

Smith Downtown

DALKE — Gottlieb Henry, Jr., 93, of Billings, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside 12:30 PM Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 Bridger Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (18)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

LITTLE OWL SR. — Larry, 83, of Crow Agency. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Revival Center. Interment in Crow Agency Cemetery. (18)

CUNNINGHAM — Kim, 67, of Billings. No services due to COVID gathering restrictions. (19)