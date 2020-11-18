 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BOHL — Rosezella L., 74, of Billings, passed Nov. 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. Mass 11 a.m. Fri., November 20, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

Smith Downtown

DALKE — Gottlieb Henry, Jr., 93, of Billings, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside 12:30 PM Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 Bridger Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (18)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LITTLE OWL SR. — Larry, 83, of Crow Agency. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Revival Center. Interment in Crow Agency Cemetery. (18)

CUNNINGHAM — Kim, 67, of Billings. No services due to COVID gathering restrictions. (19)

TRYTHALL — James ‘Jim’, age 74, of Billings. Memorial services in Spring/Summer of 2021. (20)

IRON — Alvin B., 71, of Fort Smith, MT. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Big Horn Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fort Smith, MT. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ETCHART — Delores, 93. Service to be held in spring. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FLOCK — Kevin, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (19) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings.  Visitation, Wed, 9am-5pm at Heights Family Funeral Home and Thurs. at church prior to service. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. 11/19, New Life Church. Graveside, 1pm, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News