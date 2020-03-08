Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gildford, MT. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (9)
ROSS — Sigel Lynn "Sig", 79, Billings. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (8)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Mary Louise, 94, of Red Lodge. Service at Red Lodge Alliance Chapel on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Red Lodge Cemetery. (11)
SIRONEN — Gary Gene, 76, of Roberts. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (8)
MANN — Clint T, 55, of Red Lodge. Cremation has taken place. No services planned at this time. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
COOK — Irene, 92. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Pilgrim Congregational Church. (9)
PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Service arrangements pending. (9)
FLOREZ — Phyllis, 88. Service arrangements pending. (9)
DAVIS — Mathew, 86, of Billings. Services will be held in Mississippi at a later date. (8)
No services planned
WIECHMAN — Neal, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. (8)
REDDING — Donald, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational church in Hardin. Burial with Military Honors following in the Fairview Cemetery (8)
SPANG — Barbara, funeral Monday Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Cheyenne Nation in Lame Deer. Interment to immediately follow. bullismortuary.com (8)
