ANDERSON — Kim W.,65, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 23, at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St. West. (23)
STEINMETZ — Dorothy V., 94, of Billings, passed December 16, 2021. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tues., Dec. 28, 2021 and funeral 1 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29, 2021 all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (23)
BENJAMIN — Tyler Steven, 26, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. (24)
POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Funeral arrangements are pending. (24)
HARMAN — Amelia, 93 of Billings, a Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022. (26)
DIETZ — Raymond H., 85. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (27)
