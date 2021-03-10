Smith West
NEIBAUER — James "Jim", 78, of Billings, passed March 7, 2021. Visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th Street W. Graveside Service Friday, March 12, 2021 2 p.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (10)
Smith Downtown
LILYBLAD —Kenneth G., 67, Absarokee. Memorial service 1:00 p.m., Fri., March 12, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.. Cremation. (11)
HAMILTON — Judy Busch, 75, Shepherd. Services Pending. (11)
Smith Laurel
JAMES — Edward & Cheerl of Laurel. There will be a joint memorial service at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Fri. Mar 12 at 1 p.m. For full obituaries, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (11)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
WEBER — Patrick "Pat", 62, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of committal will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Dawson County Cemetery, Glendive, MT. (12)
PINNOW — Larry Edward, 72. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 12th, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Friday, Columbia Club. (12)
MILLIGAN — Glenn, 92. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)
KRUEGER — Erick S., 73. Cremation. A private funeral mass is planned at St. Pius X Church. (10)
No Services Planned
PARKER — Charles Jr. “Squeek”, 84 of Hardin. Vigil, Wed., March 10, 6 p.m., Funeral Thurs., March 11, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors about 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (11)
KETTERLING — Phyllis, 82, of Billings. Memorial service Wed., March 10, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)
SEDER — Frances, funeral service Sat. 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. (10)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.