{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CUNNINGHAM — Clarence Earl, 79, Billings.  Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. Open house from 12- 3 p.m. at the chapel. (30)

Smith Downtown 

TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93. Acton. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church., 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Downtown Chapel  925 So 27th St. (4)

ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni", 85 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (5)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Dahl Funeral

BRIANT— John, 92, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (2)

WANNER — Darlene, 58, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. (30)

WOODWARD — Hazel, 78, of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 2 p.m. at the LDS Church on 2929 Belvedere Dr. (30)

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up
Michelotti-Sawyers

LARSON — Mary, 90. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephens Episcopal Church. (30)

DOELY — Henry M., 94. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)

KRIEG —  Barbara B., 77. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist. (2)

BUDDE — Spencer, 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

FRITZLER — Lonn A. Funeral services Friday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (29)

WALKS JR. Leland. Funeral service Sat., Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (30) 

To plant a tree in memory of Paid s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries