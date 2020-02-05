Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

LENHARDT — Mark R., 70, of Billings, passed Jan. 22. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs., Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (5)

Smith Downtown 

GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)

THORSNESS — Steven Scott, 70, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (6)

Smith Laurel  

FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel.  Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel.  Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery.  (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOSE — Margaret Ann, 88 of Red Lodge. Funeral service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Wichita Falls, TX. (5)

HASTINGS — Garnell, Wilkes "Goober,"  98 of Red Lodge.  Graveside service  Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Red Lodge Cemetery with military honors. View obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday, 10-8 Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)

TUSS — Alisha, 38, of Billings. Funeral Service pending.  (6)

WYMAN — Sandra Trask Wyman, 86, of Billings, passed away Jan. 27, 2020.  Services for Sandra will be held on a later date. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GRUBER —  Richard J., Sr. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)

SCHUSTER — Ronald Lee, Celebration of Life 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, The Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill, 2203 Montana Ave. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BRAZELTON — Harold “Ray”, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. (7)

STRONG — Charles, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridger, 305 Pryor Avenue. (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)

HEIN — Larry, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth, MT. Burial will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. (5)

NOYES — Royal. Memorial Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary Sunday 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullismortuary.com (7)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News