Smith West
LENHARDT — Mark R., 70, of Billings, passed Jan. 22. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs., Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (5)
Smith Downtown
GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)
THORSNESS — Steven Scott, 70, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (6)
Smith Laurel
FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GOSE — Margaret Ann, 88 of Red Lodge. Funeral service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Wichita Falls, TX. (5)
HASTINGS — Garnell, Wilkes "Goober," 98 of Red Lodge. Graveside service Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Red Lodge Cemetery with military honors. View obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Visitation 10-5 Monday, 10-8 Tuesday. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For longer obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (5)
TUSS — Alisha, 38, of Billings. Funeral Service pending. (6)
WYMAN — Sandra Trask Wyman, 86, of Billings, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Services for Sandra will be held on a later date. (5)
GRUBER — Richard J., Sr. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)
SCHUSTER — Ronald Lee, Celebration of Life 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, The Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill, 2203 Montana Ave. (5)
BRAZELTON — Harold “Ray”, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1145 Nutter Blvd. (7)
STRONG — Charles, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridger, 305 Pryor Avenue. (7)
No services planned
TAKES HORSE — Gladys, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery (6)
HEIN — Larry, funeral service Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth, MT. Burial will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. (5)
NOYES — Royal. Memorial Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary Sunday 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullismortuary.com (7)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.