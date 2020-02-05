Smith West

LENHARDT — Mark R., 70, of Billings, passed Jan. 22. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs., Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (5)

Smith Downtown

GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)

THORSNESS — Steven Scott, 70, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (6)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOSE — Margaret Ann, 88 of Red Lodge. Funeral service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Wichita Falls, TX. (5)