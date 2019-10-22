Smith West
RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, Laurel. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Smith Laurel Chapel. Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
FRENCH — Byron L., 71, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)
ERICKSON — Kristi Ann, 36, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thursday American Lutheran Church. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (24)
GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
No services planned
KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at 2:00 at Rockvale Cemetery (24)
No services planned
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.