Smith West

RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)

BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel 

EASTMAN — Thomas, 83, Laurel.  Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Interment of urn spring 2020 in Belfry. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

FRENCH — Byron L., 71, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)

ERICKSON — Kristi Ann, 36, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thursday American Lutheran Church. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (24)

GERKE — Marsha, 72, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at 2:00 at Rockvale Cemetery (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

