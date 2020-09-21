 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday,  Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

STILL — Clara, 104. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church.  (23)

NAGLICH — Virginia K., 91. Services 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. (25)

HENSEL — Kathryn, 92. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HILL — Char, 67 of Billings.  Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 23, Heights Family Funeral Home with reception to follow. (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News