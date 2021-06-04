Smith West
MCBRIDE — Beverly Ann, 92, Billings. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday June 5th, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Memorials to First Baptist Church or Friendship House. (5)
Smith Downtown
MCKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Sat, June 5, Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnett Ave. (5)
LENNICK — Roger D., 79, of Billings, passed June 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. (6)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
MICHAEL — Rosamond “Mondy,” 87, of Park City. Memorial Service at First Congregational Church in Laurel at 12:15 on Friday, June 4. (4)
SURSELY — James. Funeral Services Pending in Apopka, FL (6)
ROBSON — Garth, 81. Memorial service 12 noon, Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment with Military Honors, 2 p.m. Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (4)
MORRIS — Robert, 88. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri at American Lutheran. (4)
JOHNSON — David L., 83. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran Church. (5)
McFADDEN — Patricia, 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
SORENSON — Steven, 58. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (6)
HANSON — Helen, 91. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (8)
NOYES — June M., 99. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
AMUNDSON — Michael N., 35. Arrangements are pending. (4)
BELL — Leroy “Lee”, 71, of Billings passed away following a medical procedure on May 27, 2021. Lee was born in Billings on October 27, 1949. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)
FRANCETICH — Shelley, 61 of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Sat. June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Obit online www.cfgbillings.com (5)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.