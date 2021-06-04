 Skip to main content
Smith West

MCBRIDE — Beverly Ann, 92, Billings. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday June 5th, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Memorials to First Baptist Church or Friendship House.  (5)

Smith Downtown

MCKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Sat, June 5, Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnett Ave. (5)

LENNICK — Roger D., 79, of Billings, passed June 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. (6) 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned    

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned    

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MICHAEL — Rosamond “Mondy,” 87, of Park City. Memorial Service at First Congregational Church in Laurel at 12:15 on Friday, June 4. (4)

SURSELY — James. Funeral Services Pending in Apopka, FL (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ROBSON — Garth, 81. Memorial service 12 noon, Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment with Military Honors, 2 p.m. Friday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (4)

MORRIS — Robert, 88. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri at American Lutheran. (4)

JOHNSON — David L., 83. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran Church. (5)

McFADDEN — Patricia, 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

SORENSON — Steven, 58. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (6) 

HANSON — Helen, 91. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (8)

NOYES — June M., 99. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

AMUNDSON — Michael N., 35. Arrangements are pending. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BELL  — Leroy “Lee”, 71, of Billings passed away following a medical procedure on May 27, 2021. Lee was born in Billings on October 27, 1949. Cremation has taken place.  Memorial Services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)

FRANCETICH — Shelley, 61 of Laurel.  Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Sat. June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Obit online www.cfgbillings.com  (5)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned     

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned    

