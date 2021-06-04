BELL — Leroy “Lee”, 71, of Billings passed away following a medical procedure on May 27, 2021. Lee was born in Billings on October 27, 1949. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)