Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STEWART — Donald Lee, 83, Columbus.  Visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. Services later in Idaho. (12)

SIMONS — MaryAnn, 77, Columbus. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Columbus. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Mountainview Cemetery. (15)

Dahl Funeral

WEHRI — Bernard Jacob, 73, passed away peacefully August 9, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, surrounded by family. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

MERON — Gerald, 77, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday, Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday BOTH St. Bernard Catholic Church. (12)

DRISCOLL — Inez, 100, of Billings. Graveside service 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Cemetery (12)

CUMMINGS — Elayne LaVonne, 89, of Billings. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (14)

LABORDA — Kyle, 34, formerly of Billings. Private memorial mass at St. Bernard. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LIMING — Angela, 41, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com  (12)

GRICE — Dolly, 79, of Ballantine passed away July 29 at her home.  A memorial service will be held at a later date. (12)

ROLL — Leona, 84, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, committal following at Rockvale Cemetery (13) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

