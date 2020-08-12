× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STEWART — Donald Lee, 83, Columbus. Visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. Services later in Idaho. (12)

SIMONS — MaryAnn, 77, Columbus. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Columbus. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rite of Committal at Mountainview Cemetery. (15)