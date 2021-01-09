MOTA — Christopher, 53, of Billings. Funeral service 9 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (NEW SERVICE TIME) . (9)

BALES — Shelley, 66, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)